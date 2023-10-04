Pakistan will start World Cup 2023 campaign with the match against Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6 (Friday) afternoon.
Green shirts will play their second and third match against Sri Lanka and host India at the same on October 10 (Tuesday) and October 14 (Saturday).
Pakistan will play the remaining group stage matches in Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
Pakistan’s all encounters will day/night affairs with the only exception of the one to be played against New Zealand.
Following are details about date, time, venues of fixtures of Pakistan at the group stage.
Vs Netherlands (Friday, 6 October)
1:30pm in Hyderabad
Vs Sri Lanka (Tuesday, 10 October)
1:30pm in Hyderabad
Vs India (Saturday, 14 October)
1:30pm in Hyderabad
Vs Australia (Friday, 20 October)
1:30pm in Bengaluru
Vs Afghanistan (Monday, 23 October)
1:30pm in Chennai
Vs South Africa (Friday, 27 October)
1:30pm in Chennai
Vs Bangladesh (Tuesday, 31 October)
1:30pm in Kolkata
Vs New Zealand (Saturday, 4 November)
10:00am in Bengaluru
Vs England (Saturday, 11 November)
1:30pm in Kolkata