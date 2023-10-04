Pakistan will start World Cup 2023 campaign with the match against Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6 (Friday) afternoon.

Green shirts will play their second and third match against Sri Lanka and host India at the same on October 10 (Tuesday) and October 14 (Saturday).

Pakistan will play the remaining group stage matches in Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Pakistan’s all encounters will day/night affairs with the only exception of the one to be played against New Zealand.

Following are details about date, time, venues of fixtures of Pakistan at the group stage.

Vs Netherlands (Friday, 6 October)

1:30pm in Hyderabad

Vs Sri Lanka (Tuesday, 10 October)

1:30pm in Hyderabad

Vs India (Saturday, 14 October)

1:30pm in Hyderabad

Vs Australia (Friday, 20 October)

1:30pm in Bengaluru

Vs Afghanistan (Monday, 23 October)

1:30pm in Chennai

Vs South Africa (Friday, 27 October)

1:30pm in Chennai

Vs Bangladesh (Tuesday, 31 October)

1:30pm in Kolkata

Vs New Zealand (Saturday, 4 November)

10:00am in Bengaluru

Vs England (Saturday, 11 November)

1:30pm in Kolkata