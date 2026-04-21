Pakistan receives another one billion dollars from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received funds of another $1 billion from Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia.

“This is the second tranche of the US$3 billion deposit recently agreed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. First tranche has already been received in the value date of 15 April 2026,” the central bank said in a statement.

State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of US$ 1 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 20April2026. This is the second tranche of the $3 billion deposit recently agreed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. First tranche of $2 billion has already… — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 21, 2026

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb informed that Saudi Arabia has committed $3 billion in additional deposits, with disbursement expected in the coming week.

He further stated that the existing USD 5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period.

The finance minister made the announcement while talking to members of the media in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026, and shared important details regarding Saudi financial support for Pakistan and the government’s external financing strategy.

Senator Aurangzeb said this support comes at a critical time for Pakistan’s external financing needs and would help reinforce foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the country’s external account.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining reserves in line with its obligations to markets and under the IMF-supported programme, including the objective of achieving around USD 18 billion in reserves, equivalent to approximately 3.3 months of import cover, by the end of the fiscal year.