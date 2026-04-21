Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Play Store.png
E-Paper
Observer Logo.webp
E-Paper
Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Pakistan receives another one billion dollars from Saudi Arabia

By Muhammad Mahmood|Apr 21, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received funds of another $1 billion from Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia.

“This is the second tranche of the US$3 billion deposit recently agreed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. First tranche has already been received in the value date of 15 April 2026,” the central bank said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb informed that Saudi Arabia has committed $3 billion in additional deposits, with disbursement expected in the coming week.

He further stated that the existing USD 5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period.

The finance minister made the announcement while talking to members of the media in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026, and shared important details regarding Saudi financial support for Pakistan and the government’s external financing strategy.

Senator Aurangzeb said this support comes at a critical time for Pakistan’s external financing needs and would help reinforce foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the country’s external account.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining reserves in line with its obligations to markets and under the IMF-supported programme, including the objective of achieving around USD 18 billion in reserves, equivalent to approximately 3.3 months of import cover, by the end of the fiscal year.

SBP receives funds of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia

Get Alerts
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer