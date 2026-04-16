SBP receives funds of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has received a fund transfer of $2 billion from the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The transaction was executed with a value date of April 15, 2026, the central bank confirmed in a post on social media platform X.

The development comes a day after Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb informed that Saudi Arabia has committed $3 billion in additional deposits, with disbursement expected in the coming week.

He further stated that the existing USD 5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period.

The finance minister made the announcement while talking to members of the media in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026, and shared important details regarding Saudi financial support for Pakistan and the government’s external financing strategy.

Senator Aurangzeb said this support comes at a critical time for Pakistan’s external financing needs and would help reinforce foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the country’s external account.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining reserves in line with its obligations to markets and under the IMF-supported programme, including the objective of achieving around USD 18 billion in reserves, equivalent to approximately 3.3 months of import cover, by the end of the fiscal year.