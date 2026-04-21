Same Platform, Different Shell: What Really Sets the Tiggo 7 PHEV Apart from Jaeco7?

KARACHI – Pakistan’s fast-evolving SUV market is beginning to see a new layer of competition — not just between brands, but within the same global automotive groups.

A case in point is the comparison emerging between the Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV and the Jaecoo J7 two different brands under the umbrella of Chery, a Chinese automobile giant.

At first glance, the two vehicles appear to target similar buyers — modern SUV customers looking for electrification, performance, and technology.

But a closer look reveals a more nuanced reality as both vehicles are built on closely related platforms, share core engineering, and deliver near-identical hybrid performance — yet are priced differently in the Pakistani market, almost 1 million rupees difference.

The Tiggo 7 PHEV enters as a C-segment plug-in hybrid built on Chery’s latest Super Hybrid architecture. It combines a 1.5TGDI engine with an 18.3 kWh battery and a dedicated hybrid transmission, producing strong power output and delivering up to 90 km of pure electric range and a combined range of around 1,200 km.

These are numbers that place it firmly among the most capable electrified SUVs currently available locally.

The Jaecoo J7, meanwhile, is part of Chery’s newer sub-brand strategy aimed at more design-led and lifestyle-oriented positioning. While it introduces a distinct exterior identity — more rugged, upright, and off-road inspired — its underlying engineering DNA remains closely aligned with Chery’s existing hybrid platforms.

This is not unusual in the global auto industry. Shared platforms across different brands — often referred to as “badge engineering” — are common practice.

In Pakistan, however, where price sensitivity remains a key factor, such comparisons are beginning to influence buying decisions more directly.

With an estimated price gap of close to Rs 1 million between the two, the Tiggo 7 PHEV positions itself as a high-value proposition — offering comparable hybrid technology, performance output, and core features at a more accessible entry point.

For many buyers, especially those transitioning from conventional petrol SUVs, this difference is not marginal — it materially impacts affordability and ownership economics.

Beyond pricing, the Tiggo7 also aligns closely with current market realities. With fuel prices remaining elevated and unpredictable, plug-in hybrid vehicles offer a practical middle ground — enabling daily commutes on electric power while retaining the flexibility of a combustion engine for longer journeys.

Industry observers note that as more global brands introduce sub-brands and overlapping product lines, consumer awareness around platforms, powertrains, and real-world value is increasing. Buyers are no longer evaluating vehicles purely on exterior styling or badge perception, but increasingly on underlying engineering and cost efficiency.

In that context, the Tiggo 7 PHEV’s positioning becomes clearer. It is not merely competing on features or design — it is competing on value for technology.

As Pakistan’s hybrid segment expands, such intra-group comparisons are likely to become more common. And, for consumers, the key question may no longer be which vehicle looks different — but which one delivers more for what they pay.