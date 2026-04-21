Another key member of President Trump’s cabinet resigns

WASHINGTON – US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez has resigned from her position, becoming the third member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to step down in just over a month.

According to White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, Chavez will be replaced in an acting capacity by her deputy. The transition comes amid growing scrutiny and internal pressure within the administration.

Reports from international media suggest that the resignation follows allegations of misconduct, including claims of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate and accusations of consuming alcohol during official duties.

These allegations have not been independently confirmed but have reportedly contributed to her decision to step down.

Chavez’s departure adds to a series of recent high-level exits from the administration. Earlier, Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi also resigned from their roles, signaling ongoing turbulence within the cabinet.

The White House has not yet provided further details regarding the timeline for appointing a permanent replacement.