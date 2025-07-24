Pakistan ready for ‘meaningful dialogue’ with India: Shehbaz

Expresses satisfaction over Pak-UK cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s willingness for a “meaningful dialogue” with India on all outstanding issues.

During a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the UK’s role in de-escalating tensions during the Pakistan-India standoff.

He welcomed the British government’s decision to resume PIA flights to the UK. He said, “This [decision] would go a long way in alleviating the hardships faced by the British-Pakistani community as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges,” while appreciating the role of the high commissioner.

Both sides discussed the “positive trajectory” of bilateral relations. The prime minister said that the recently held trade talks between the two countries would lead to mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides.

“Pakistan is also cooperating closely with the UK at the UN Security Council, where Pakistan currently holds the monthly Presidency,” he said.

Marriott briefed PM Shehbaz about her recent visit to London, where she had extensive consultations on enhancing bilateral ties.

She lauded the Pakistani government’s recent economic performance which brought about a significant improvement in key macroeconomic indicators. She also discussed the UK’s perspective on regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East.

Last week, UK’s government launched e-visas for Pakistani students and workers as part of an “enhanced” border and immigration system.

The announcement came just a day after the two countries formally signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement and decided to establish the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council to institutionalise bilateral economic cooperation.