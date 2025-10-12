Pakistan reached 313/5 on opening day of first Test

LAHORE – Pakistan reached 313/5 at stumps on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique (2) in the first over.

Skipper Shan Masood and opener Imam-ul-Haq rescued the team with a solid 161-run partnership for the second wicket.

Shan was out leg-before-wicket to off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, missing out on his maiden century at the venue. The left-hander’s innings included nine fours and a maximum.

Imam fell to spinner Senuran Muthusamy, seven runs short of his fourth Test hundred. On the next ball, the hosts lost Saud Shakeel, handing Muthusamy successive wickets.

After tea, Babar Azam (23), who struck four boundaries, was trapped leg-before-wicket by Simon Harmer, leaving Pakistan in a spot of bother.

At that stage, Mohammad Rizwan got together with Salman Ali Agha to stitch an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Rizwan remained not out on 62 off 107 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes, while Salman struck two fours and a maximum in an unbeaten knock of 52 off 83 balls.

For South Africa, Muthusamy was the most successful bowler, taking two wickets. Rabada, Harmer and Subrayen bagged one wicket each.

Pakistan Playing XI: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Shan Masood (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Salman Agha, 8 Hasan Ali, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Noman Ali, 11 Sajid Khan

South Africa Playing XI: 1 Tony de Zorzi, 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Wiaan Mulder, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Dewald Brevis, 7 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8 Sen Muthusamy, 9 Prenelan Subrayen, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Simon Harmer