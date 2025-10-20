Pakistan Railways reservation office timings changed: Check new working hour

SADIQABAD – Pakistan Railways has revised the operating hours for its reservation offices in Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan to better serve passengers.

According to the new schedule, the reservation offices will now remain open from 8:00 am to 12:00 midnight, allowing greater flexibility for travelers to book tickets and make inquiries.

The extended hours aim to accommodate increased passenger traffic and improve customer convenience, especially for those who are unable to visit during traditional office timings.

Railway authorities have advised the public to take advantage of the updated schedule and emphasized their commitment to improving service quality across the network.

Pakistan Railways, a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, operates one of the country’s most vital transportation networks.

It serves millions of passengers annually and plays a crucial role in connecting urban centers with rural communities across the nation. In addition to passenger trains, the department also runs freight services, contributing to economic activity by transporting goods across Pakistan.

In recent years, Pakistan Railways has been working on upgrading infrastructure, introducing online ticketing systems, launching new train services, and improving station facilities. Efforts are also underway to enhance punctuality, safety, and customer service standards.

Passengers in Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan are encouraged to make full use of the updated schedule and provide feedback, which will help in shaping further improvements.