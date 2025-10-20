CM Maryam launches Rs100bn flood rehabilitation drive in Punjab’s15 districts

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the formal launch of the rehabilitation phase for flood-affected families, emphasizing that her government did not seek external assistance and is determined to ensure transparency in the relief efforts.

Speaking at a ceremony in Okara marking the distribution of flood relief cards, CM Maryam said that the survey of flood victims has been 70 percent completed, adding that the government will not rest until the process is fully transparent.

She said that the distribution of cheques among flood victims has begun in 15 districts, with Rs100 billion allocated exclusively for their rehabilitation.

“Not a single penny will go to anyone other than the genuine victims. I have blocked every route to corruption,” she declared.

The CM highlighted that the Punjab government chose to rely on its own resources instead of seeking international aid.

“We did not beg for help or cry for assistance. I have upheld the self-respect of the people of Punjab. As long as I am here, no one will dare look down upon you,” CM Maryam asserted.