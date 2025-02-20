China willing to deepen strategic cooperation with Pakistan, says Ambassador Jiang

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said China is willing to deepen high-level strategic cooperation with Pakistan to yield rich results for both sides.

He expressed it during a discussion with Zafar, former special assistant to the prime minister, and other representatives of the government, political parties, think tanks, and media on the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and Pakistan.

Jiang Zaidong said that in the past year, China and Pakistan have maintained close high-level exchanges. He also talked about President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visits to China.

President Xi Jinping held talks and meetings with President Zardari and PM Shehbaz and reached important consensus, which pointed out the direction and injected strong impetus for promoting China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation under the new situation.

He said China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement it, besides deepening practical cooperation, security cooperation, people’s livelihood cooperation and international cooperation, and transform high-level consensus into vivid practice and rich results of bilateral cooperation.

Pakistani friends spoke highly of President Zardari’s successful visit to China and thanked China for its long-term strong support for Pakistan’s economic and social development.

They looked forward to strengthening practical cooperation and cultural exchanges with China and accelerating the building of a closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future in the new era.