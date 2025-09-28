Pakistan part of US-led efforts for Gaza peace: PM Shehbaz

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan was part of United States President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Palestine.

Speaking to overseas Pakistanis, he said that Pakistan was supporting all efforts to end oppression against the people of Gaza. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was also present.

According to the media reports, PM Shehbaz said he had effectively raised the Kashmir issue and the situation in Gaza at the United Nations General Assembly. He said that Pakistan has won the war and inflicted a decisive defeat on India. “Pakistan is now advancing on diplomatic, economic, and military fronts through sincere and coordinated teamwork”, he added.

Terming expatriates as a valuable national asset, the PM lauded their role in the development of the country. He said that the economy was now stable and growing. He said that teamwork was a key to national progress.

He prayed for peace in Gaza, saying that more than 64,000 innocent people had lost their lives in Israeli strikes. He said that the relations with the US had improved, which would further strengthen following his constructive meeting with President Trump.

Referring to the economic situation, Ishaq Dar said that interest rates had dropped from 22% to 11% and inflation had fallen to 5%. He recalled that during Nawaz Sharif’s regime, Pakistan had been the world’s 24th largest economy. He said that the current regime had prevented Pakistan from defaulting. He hoped that ongoing measures would further improve the economy.