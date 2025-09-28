India beat Pakistan in final to lift T20 Asia Cup 2025

DUBAI – India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final to lift the T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 147-run target for victory, India reached the milestone with five wickets in hand and two balls remaining.

Tilak Varma was the top scorer with 69 off 53 balls, laced with three fours and four huge sixes. Shivam Dube made 33 off 20 balls, hitting two fours and two huge sixes.

Sanju Samson made 24 off 21 balls, and Shubman Gill 12 off 12 balls. Faheem Ashraf bagged three wickets, and Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed one each. Tilak Varma was named player of the final.

After being put into bat first by Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan failed to capitalise on an 84-run opening partnership and were bundled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer with 57 off 38 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. Fakhar Zaman made 46 off 35 balls, laced with two fours and two sixes. Saim Ayub contributed 14 off 11 balls, hitting two boundaries.

No other batter could enter the double figures as Pakistan lost their way in the slog overs and even failed to bat out their quota of 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel two each.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy