Pakistan Observer partners with SOFTEC 2025 as official media partner

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Observer, one of the country’s most trusted and longstanding media outlets, proudly served as the official media partner for SOFTEC 2025, Pakistan’s premier student-led technology event, held at FAST National University, Lahore.

Celebrating its 29th National and 19th International edition, SOFTEC 2025 brought together over 17,000 attendees and more than 2,200 participants from across the country. The event featured a diverse range of competitions in Artificial Intelligence, software engineering, robotics, gaming, and design, alongside high-profile IT and business conferences and a vibrant exhibition zone featuring top software houses.

As media partner, Pakistan Observer provided extensive pre-event, and post-event coverage, amplifying the platform’s impact through its print and digital channels. The publication’s team worked closely with SOFTEC organizers to spotlight key highlights, engage audiences through social media, and document the stories of innovation and achievement that defined the event.

“Our partnership with SOFTEC aligns with Pakistan Observer’s mission to promote innovation, youth engagement, and the advancement of Pakistan’s digital landscape,” said Abdullah Gauhar Malik, Digital Lead at Pakistan Observer. “We are proud to support a platform that not only showcases technical talent but also creates real opportunities for students and startups to connect with industry.”

SOFTEC’s 2025 edition witnessed participation from over 300 student ambassadors, and featured partnerships with 18 sponsors and 28 community collaborators, cementing its status as the country’s largest and most influential tech festival.

Looking ahead, Pakistan Observer reaffirms its commitment to supporting youth-led innovation and fostering platforms that build connections between academia and industry. The publication looks forward to continuing its collaboration with SOFTEC in future editions.