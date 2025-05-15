Bangladesh vows to enhance trade, cultural collaboration with Pakistan

Fida Hussnain

Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Pakistan Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan on Wednesday called for greater cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in various sectors, including trade, culture, health, education, and people-to-people connectivity.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, the envoy stressed the importance of improving air travel and maritime links between the two countries to boost bilateral trade and strengthen diplomatic ties.

He pointed out that there is significant untapped potential for collaboration in areas such as education, agriculture, and healthcare.

Mr.Khan also underscored the value of increasing cultural and social exchanges to bring the two nations closer.

The high commissioner emphasized that Bangladesh holds its relationship with Pakistan in high regard, noting that both countries share deep-rooted historical, religious, and cultural bonds.

He also mentioned the rising interest of Bangladeshi students in pursuing higher education in Pakistani institutions.

Discussing connectivity challenges, he acknowledged the absence of direct flights between the two nations as a hurdle, but shared that some private airlines are actively exploring the launch of direct air routes, which could soon yield positive developments.

Mr.Khan also expressed optimism about the ongoing growth in trade and diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He reiterated the importance of expanding cooperation in commerce and tourism, including the potential for health tourism.

On the topic of regional cooperation, he advocated for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), suggesting that all member states could mutually benefit through shared infrastructure, trade, water resources, tourism, and industrial growth.

While responding to a question about regional tensions, the envoy clarified that Bangladesh supports peaceful dialogue and is not in favour of hostilities along borders.

Highlighting his visit to Lahore, Mr.Khan praised the city for its cultural richness and economic vibrancy.

The event was also attended by Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, General Secretary Zahid Abid, and other senior members of the press club.