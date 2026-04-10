Pakistan Navy rescues 18 crew members in North Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy rescued 18 crew members after receiving a distress call from a merchant vessel in the North Arabian Sea at 200 nautical miles off Pakistan’s coast.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Friday that PNS HUNAIN conducted a search and rescue operation after receiving a distress call from Gold Autumn.

The crew, including nationals of China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia, was shifted to Karachi for medical care and repatriation to their respective countries.

Pakistan Navy conducted a successful Search & Rescue operation in the North Arabian Sea, rescuing 18 crew members of MV GOLD AUTUMN after a distress call. Nationals of China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia were safely recovered. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/shFIESB8qX — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) April 10, 2026

The ISPR stated that the humanitarian assistance rendered by Pakistan Navy Ship at extended ranges off Pakistan’s coast reflects Pakistan Navy’s continued resolve and commitment to always being the first responder to maritime crises in the respective Area of Responsibility.

Last month, the Pakistan Navy launched Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to safeguard national shipping and maritime trade amid rising regional security threats and potential disruptions to critical sea lanes. The initiative was undertaken to ensure the uninterrupted flow of national energy supplies and the security of Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).

Apart from guarding the country’s maritime borders, the Pakistan Navy consistently engaged in humanitarian operations for the safety of life at sea, irrespective of nationality.