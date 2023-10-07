Pakistan on Friday was mulling to block out signals of Afghan cellular networks near border areas in an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities in the country.

The Afghan cellular networks on SIMs were being used in anti-state and criminal activities by terrorists in Pakistan. Unregistered Afghan SIMs are easily available in Pak-Afghan border areas, a news channel said.

In an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities, the investigation agencies have demanded the authorities block out signals of Afghan telecom operators near border areas.

Sources claimed that the terrorists were using Afghan cellular networks to run social media applications including WhatsApp. Terrorists were also operating Afghan SIMs for surveillance and identity concealment, they added.

The investigation agencies have recommended the authorities to install ‘strong infrastructure’ of local mobile services near border areas.

According to the agencies, BTS installation will force citizens to shift to local networks. The agencies also proposed to make it mandatory for users to provide identification before accessing open Wi-Fi.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.