ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has officially moved to join the BRICS grouping in 2024, the country’s new ambassador to Moscow told Russian wire service.

Newly appointed envoy Jamali confirmed the major development in the nation’s strategic alliances as Islamabad seeks to boost its economic standing. With the announcement, the South Asian country is hoping for Moscow’s backing for its entry into Brics.

In a statement, the envoy said Islamabad has taken procedural steps towards joining BRICS, saying the process is underway for extending support to membership in general and the Russian Federation.

BRICS expanded after more than a decade this year as the company agreed to take in 6 new developing nations.

BRICS was founded as an informal four-nation club in 2009, South Africa came on board a year later.

The group is an association of five major emerging national economies Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The member nations are known for their significant influence on regional and global affairs, and they are distinguished by their large, fast-growing economies and significant populations.

The member states hold annual summits to discuss and coordinate issues such as economic development, trade, investment, and political cooperation.