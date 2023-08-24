The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a commemorative coin of 75 rupees during a ceremony held in Islamabad on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the USA.

Foreign Secretary for Pakistan, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi was the Chief Guest. US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, dignified the ceremony as Guest of Honor.

Donald Blome, in his address said that the coin represents the shared values, ideals and common ties between the two countries, as well as their commitment to a brighter future. He thanked the State Bank of Pakistan for the meaningful gesture of issuance of the commemorative coin, and expressed his hope of working closely with the Government of Pakistan. He was confident that new initiatives such as the US-Pakistan Green Alliance would help both countries to jointly address their shared challenges.

Syrus Sajjad Qazi praised the beautiful commemorative coin, remarking that the national symbols of Pakistan and the United States of America on the coin highlight the democratic roots of both countries. The Foreign Secretary paid tribute to the mutually beneficent relationship between the countries, acknowledging the efforts of Ambassador Blome in injecting a new vigor into this relationship. Delineating the multidimensional relationship between the two countries, encompassing trade & investment, defense, counter-terrorism, education, energy, climate and health, he said that the high-level bilateral visits between the two countries have helped to further cement the relationship. Reiterating the importance of the Pak-US relationship for Pakistan, the US and the region, the Foreign Secretary said that the coin would continue to stand as an enduring symbol of our commitment to this long-standing association.

In his welcome address, Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad said that the issuance of the commemorative coin is a manifestation of the importance both the countries attach to their relationship, and the design of the coin signifies how independent nations join hands to work together for the progress of their people. He highlighted the important economic ties between the two nations, encompassing trade, Foreign Direct Investments, finance and remittances, and lauded the deep people-to-people connection between the countries in various walks of life, particularly in the field of education.

He hoped that given the promising future of fintech sector in Pakistan and SBP’s multiple initiatives for supporting the same, US fintech firms would explore and invest in the opportunities provided by these emerging businesses.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 25, 2023. The coin is in round shape milled with serrations on the edge, diameter of 30.00 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents. Details of design are as under:

OBVERSE:

On the obverse side of the coin, ‘The State Emblem of Government of Pakistan’ is shown in the center. The wording ’ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN’ is written on the top of the emblem along with the periphery. Face value of the coin in words ‘Rs.’ and in numeral ‘75’ is written on the left and right sides of the emblem respectively. Below the state emblem, years in numeral ’1947-2022’ are written depicting year of Pakistan’s independence and year of 75″ Anniversary of Pak-US relations respectively. The wording ‘ÉMAN-ITHAD-NAZM’ in Urdu Script are written below the years ‘1947-2022’alongwith the periphery.

REVERSE:

On the reverse side of the coin, the national emblem of UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ‘The Great Seal’ is shown in the center. The wording ‘UNITED STATES OF AMERICA’ is written on the top of US national emblem and ‘75’ ANNIVERSARY OF US-PAK RELATIONS at the bottom of the emblem, along with the periphery. Two stars (one on left side and other on right side) are shown to separate these wording. Below the emblem, numeral ‘1776’ is written depicting the year of independence of United States of America.