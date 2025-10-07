Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to enhance parliamentary cooperation

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House on Monday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, enhancing parliamentary cooperation and economic ties, and discussing important regional and global issues. During the meeting, the Speaker said that relations between Pakistan and Iran are becoming stronger with each passing day. He said that the two brotherly countries share deep-rooted bonds founded on common religion, history and culture.

The Speaker termed Iran a trusted brotherly neighbour and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further expanding cooperation with Iran in the parliamentary and economic sectors. Ayaz Sadiq further remarked that enhanced parliamentary linkages between the two countries could play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

He said that the promotion of parliamentary and economic cooperation with Iran remains among the top priorities of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Parliamentary diplomacy, he noted, helps bridge gaps between peoples and strengthens mutual understanding and trust.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that Pakistan and Iran both have a vital role to play in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The Ambassador expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people, government, parliament and media of Pakistan.

He appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for Iran on all international forums and said that Iran deeply values this brotherly solidarity.

The envoy lauded Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his continued expression of solidarity with Iran.