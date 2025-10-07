Qiblatain mosque in holy Madinah to remain open 24 hours for worshippers

MADINAH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has issued directives to keep the historic Qiblatain Mosque in holy city of Madinah open 24 hours a day to facilitate worshippers and visitors.

The Saudi media reported that King Salman instructed authorities to ensure all possible arrangements are made to provide comfort and ease for those visiting the revered site.

The directive reflects the Kingdom’s continued efforts to serve and preserve the holy places of Islam, with special emphasis on the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

Located about five kilometres west of Masjid-e-Nabvi (S.A.W) , the Qiblatain Mosque—meaning “the mosque of two Qiblas”—holds immense historical and spiritual significance for Muslims.

It is the site where the command to change the Qibla (direction of prayer) from Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Kaaba in Makkah was revealed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The mosque, originally built in the 2nd year of Hijrah by Sawad bin Ghanam bin Ka’ab, recently underwent expansion and can now accommodate up to 3,000 worshippers.

The Qiblatain Mosque is one of Madinah’s most renowned religious landmarks, symbolizing a defining moment in Islamic history when Muslims offered their first congregational prayer facing the Kaaba.