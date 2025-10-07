Relief cheques distributed among rain-affected families

On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, relief cheques amounting to Rs. 5 million were distributed among rain-affected families of PP-168 for the reconstruction of their damaged houses.

A special ceremony in this regard was held at Khokhar Palace Johar Town Lahore on Monday, under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore President and Member National Assembly Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar.

On the occasion, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar said that, following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Punjab government is utilizing all possible resources for the rehabilitation of affected citizens. He added that the PML-N has always stood by the people in times of hardship and that all relief and rehabilitation efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif are being carried out with transparency and merit. He said that the party leadership remains committed to the mission of public service and that the process of rehabilitation will continue until every affected family is fully supported.

Beneficiary families expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, President PML-N Lahore Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, and Provincial Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar for their continued support.

The ceremony was attended by Coordinator Muti-ur-Rehman Khokhar, Saif Ali Kamboh, Rafaqat Riaz, Faisal Bhatti, Syeda Yasmeen Haider, party workers, and a large number of affected families.

Moreover, A large-scale survey for the rehabilitation of flood victims is progressing rapidly across the province. A total of 2,233 survey teams are conducting door-to-door data collection in 27 districts, while remote areas are being accessed via boats. Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia informed the media that data from over 127,000 flood victims had been collected so far.

The survey teams had also gathered information on crop damage from 88,865 farmers, identifying more than 342,000 acres of flood-affected agricultural land.

Additionally, the teams have recorded damage to 37,044 houses, and collected data from 1,400 individuals who lost livestock. So far, details of 5,836 livestock deaths have been documented from various districts.