Bise Swat Announces Top Three Position Holders In Hssc Results 2025

SWAT – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Saidu Sharif, Swat has announced the overall top three positions in intermediate annual results 2025

Adil Muneeb Ahmad, son of Inayat Ullah from Cadet College Swat, secured the first position with 1150 marks (A1 grade).

The second position was bagged by Rahman Ali, son of Shamsur Rahman, a student of Government Degree College Mingora, Swat, who obtained 1149 marks (A1 grade).

The third position went to Maria Karam, daughter of Behre Karam from Al-Madina College Amankot, Swat, with 1145 marks (A1 grade).

The achievement of these students highlights their dedication and the quality of education being provided in Swat. Families, teachers, and institutions have expressed pride in their outstanding performance.

Check Swat Board 12 Class Results Online

Students will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website of BISE Swat (https://www.bisess.edu.pk/site/home/results-section). They will need to enter their roll number to get the detailed DMC.

BISE Swat 12 Class Result by SMS

Candidates can also check BISE Swat results for class 12 via SMS. Following are the steps to get results through SMS:

Open SMS section on your mobile phone.

Type your Roll Number.

Send the SMS to 8333 to get results.