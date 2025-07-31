F-35 fighter jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely, US Navy confirms

CALIFORNIA – A state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jet crashed and was completely destroyed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in Central California, the US Navy confirmed on Thursday.

The international news agencies reported that the incident occurred during a routine flight operation. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely from the aircraft and did not sustain any injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Authorities have launched a formal investigation to assess what led to the unexpected failure of one of the most advanced aircraft in the U.S. military fleet.

The eyewitnesses and viral social media footage captured the dramatic aftermath which showed the wreckage engulfed in flames and thick black smoke rising into the sky.

The images sparked widespread concern about the safety of the aircraft, known for its cutting-edge stealth capabilities and high cost.

The officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported on the ground and no damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.