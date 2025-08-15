Pakistan formally establishes diplomatic ties with Micronesia

NEW YORK – Pakistan on Friday officially established diplomatic relations with the Pacific island nation of Micronesia, and vowed to strengthen the bilateral ties.

The agreement was finalized in New York, where Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Aasim Iftikhar Ahmad, and Micronesia’s Ambassador, Jeem S. Lippwe, signed a joint communiqué, formalizing the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

The signing ceremony was held at Pakistan’s Mission to the United Nations and was attended by senior diplomats from both sides, including Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Usman Jadoon.

Ambassador Aasim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the development, noting that establishing ties on Pakistan’s Independence Day was symbolic.

He said the partnership would open new avenues of cooperation, particularly in areas such as climate change, human resource development, and the promotion of global peace.

He also highlighted that Pakistan became the 100th country to establish diplomatic relations with Micronesia.

Micronesian Ambassador Jeem S. Lippwe expressed delight at the new partnership, calling it a matter of pride to begin a friendship with Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for its support at the United Nations and expressed hope for stronger bilateral cooperation in the future.

Before the ceremony, both ambassadors also discussed potential areas of bilateral collaboration and coordination at the UN.