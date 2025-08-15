Pakistani-Origin British girl breaks world records with 24 A Grades in A-Levels

LONDON – Mahnoor Cheema, a British student of Pakistani origin, has set a new world record after achieving an extraordinary feat in her A-Level examinations by securing 24 A grades.

Her exceptional performance has earned her a place at the prestigious Exeter College, University of Oxford, where she will be pursuing a degree in medicine.

The offer from Oxford comes as a major milestone for Mahnoor, who described the moment as a dream come true.

Speaking on her achievement to a private news channel, Mahnoor said, “I’m extremely happy to have received an offer to study medicine at Oxford. I look forward to beginning this new chapter of my life in October.”

Mahnoor’s father, Barrister Usman Cheema, expressed immense pride in his daughter’s accomplishments.

He noted that Mahnoor’s A-Level results — which include a record number of A grades awarded to any student globally — reflect her years of dedication and passion for medicine.

He added, “It was always Mahnoor’s dream to study medicine. Breaking four world records and being offered admission to Oxford is a historic achievement for her and an inspiration for many.”