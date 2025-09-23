May 9 GHQ attack case: Imran Khan’s two pleas dismissed

RAWALPINDI – An anti-terrorism court on Monday dismissed two petitions filed by former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 GHQ attack case.

The case was heard by Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court, where Imran Khan’s counsels Faisal Malik and Salman Akram Raja appeared.

During the proceedings, the defence argued that Imran Khan had sought provision of CCTV footage of the September 19 hearing as well as a request to halt trial proceedings until the High Court’s order on the transfer of trial to jail premises.

Advocate Faisal Malik contended that the defence did not wish to participate in proceedings without consultation with their client.

The court, however, reminded him that during the last hearing Imran Khan was allowed to communicate with his counsel but chose to boycott the proceedings.

The judge observed that if the defence wished to challenge WhatsApp communication arrangements, they must approach the High Court, adding that the trial proceedings could not be suspended.

The prosecution argued that the defence lawyers had boycotted the previous hearing and were now attempting to delay the trial. “Their conduct shows they are not serious about the proceedings and are only wasting the court’s time,” the prosecutor stated.

In response, Salman Akram Raja maintained that the court was bound to proceed under the Constitution and not under government directives. He objected to presenting a detainee through WhatsApp calls, insisting that this was not acceptable.

The judge said that the defence had the right to challenge the order in the High Court, but until any directive was issued, proceedings could not be halted.

“Last time your client was allowed to speak, but instead he delivered a speech,” the judge remarked, adding that the trial court could not override High Court instructions.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed Imran Khan’s two petitions.