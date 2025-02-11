Pakistan embassy in Beijing organises Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

BEIJING – Today, the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing held a special event to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day. The event reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong political, diplomatic, and moral support for resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Messages from the President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read during the occasion. These messages strongly condemned the atrocities committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and urged the United Nations to ensure the long-awaited implementation of its resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, the messages drew attention to India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, which initiated a series of measures to alter the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi emphasized that resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is essential for achieving sustainable peace and stability in South Asia. He called on the international community to take action toward a just, peaceful, and lasting solution to this longstanding issue.

The event also featured a documentary on IIOJK, followed by a photo exhibition that highlighted the suffering and human rights violations experienced by the Kashmiri people due to Indian occupation forces. This visual presentation paid tribute to the indomitable courage, resilience, and struggle of the oppressed Kashmiri people in their quest for self-determination. PR