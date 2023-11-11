Pakistan’s hopes to stay alive for the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup ended on Saturday and now the Green Shirts were eliminated from the key ICC event.

England pushed hard against Pakistan, ending all hopes for Babar XI to secure a spot in the World Cup semifinals.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow displayed A-game by achieving his second half ton, and the aggressive start from England left Pakistan in an unwanted situation, where now Asian team playing for pride.

The scenario of bundling out England out for a mere 150 failed as Buttler-led side surpassed the figure, making it impracticable for Green Shirts to chase the target.

Green Shirts currently stand at 5th position with a net run rate (NRR) of 0.036, and needed to claim today’s match with a huge margin to outclass Kiwis but the much-sought situation is no longer possible.

Pakistan, and England are playing for pride and are technically eliminated from the World Cup as calls for a stern shake up getting traction.

In the meanwhile, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is mulling to quit white-ball captaincy.