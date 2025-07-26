Pakistan deepens security engagement with US, Central Asian Military Chiefs at Islamabad Summit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan hosted Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Islamabad, garnering high-level military officials from US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The multilateral gathering marked a significant advancement in regional military diplomacy and defence cooperation.

The conference held under the theme “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace,” aimed to enhance collaboration among participating nations on key security issues, including counterterrorism, joint training initiatives, and strategic stability in Central and South Asia.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), formally welcomed delegations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s enduring commitment to peace, security, and regional cooperation. “In an era marked by transnational threats and evolving hybrid challenges, the need for stronger military-to-military ties and strategic dialogue is greater than ever. Pakistan remains fully committed to fostering regional security through mutual trust and collaboration,” said the COAS during his opening address.

The high-level dialogue featured comprehensive exchanges on the current security landscape, joint responses to emerging threats, and the importance of coordination in humanitarian efforts during crises. The participating nations also underscored the necessity of unified efforts to combat terrorism, cyber threats, and violent extremism.

Delegates praised Pakistan’s initiative in hosting the event, highlighting the country’s constructive role in promoting inclusive and future-focused defence diplomacy. They also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s leadership and hospitality in facilitating such a critical strategic forum.

The conference concluded with a joint reaffirmation of shared goals: maintaining peace, respecting sovereignty, and building a secure, interconnected regional environment. This engagement marks another step forward in Pakistan’s active contribution to collective regional security and stability.