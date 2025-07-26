Gold wraps up week with subtle slide in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan ended the week on a slightly lower note, with slight declines observed in both local and international markets.

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs. 300 to Rs. 356,400 while the rate for 10 grams of gold also saw a reduction of Rs257, now standing at Rs305,555, according to market sources.

Despite Saturday’s dip, gold prices during the week showed a general upward trajectory marked by brief fluctuations. Starting at Rs. 359,000 on July 15, the price dipped midweek to Rs. 355,100 on July 17—the lowest point for the period. However, it rebounded steadily, reaching Rs. 361,200 on July 21 and 22, and peaked at Rs. 364,900 on July 23, the highest rate recorded this week.

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price 23-July Rs364,900 22-July Rs361,200 21-July Rs361,200 18-July Rs357,600 17-July Rs355,100 16-July Rs356,000 15-July Rs359,000

This trend reflects investor confidence returning after a short-lived drop, likely influenced by changing economic indicators and international price cues.

On the global stage, gold prices also edged downward. The international rate for gold per ounce slipped by $3, closing at $3,337. Analysts attribute the slight downturn to shifting global demand and currency market movements.