Pakistan clinches historic gold medal at international science olympiad

ISLAMABAD – In a landmark moment for Pakistan’s academic and scientific community, the country has won its first-ever Gold Medal at the prestigious International Biology Olympiad (IBO), marking a major breakthrough on the global stage.

Abdul Raffay Paracha, a student of Siddique Public School, earned the top honor for Pakistan at the 35th edition of the IBO, held in the Philippines from July 20 to 27, 2025. This achievement represents a significant milestone for Pakistan in the field of science education and international academic competitions.

The national team participated under the banner of the STEM Careers Programme, a collaborative initiative between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS). The team was mentored by Dr. Asma Imran and Dr. Asma Rehman, both from the National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), an affiliated institution of PIEAS and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Alongside Paracha’s Gold Medal victory, Ayyan Aslam, a student from Government College University, Lahore, earned an Honorable Mention for her performance. Team members Sadia Zulfiqar (Siddique Public School, Rawalpindi) and Arooj Fatima (Fusion College, Shakargarh, Narowal) also proudly represented Pakistan at the international competition.

The participation in the IBO was facilitated through the National Science Talent Contest (NSTC), which is managed by PIEAS under PAEC’s guidance. NSTC identifies and nurtures talented students in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Originally established as the National Physics Talent Contest (NPTC) in 1995, the program has expanded significantly since becoming an annual nationwide initiative in 2003.

Pakistan’s journey in the International Science Olympiads began with its debut in the International Physics Olympiad in 2001, followed by its entry into Mathematics in 2005, and Chemistry and Biology in 2006. Since then, over 380 students have competed internationally, earning more than 140 medals, while around 4,500 young scholars have been trained through over 240 dedicated camps held at HEC partner institutions across the country.

This historic gold medal not only highlights the academic talent within Pakistan but also underscores the success of the country’s ongoing investment in STEM education and youth development.