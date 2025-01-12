Donald Blome emphasizes strengthening US-Pakistan cooperation

US Ambassador Donald Blome here on Saturday met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for a farewell meeting on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic tenure in Pakistan.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional development and ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised Ambassador Blome for his significant role in strengthening the ties between the two nations. He acknowledged the Ambassador’s efforts in fostering closer relations between Pakistan and the United States. Ambassador Blome expressed his fondness for Pakistan, particularly highlighting the hospitality and culture of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He mentioned that he would always cherish his time in Pakistan.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of further enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in the fields of social and economic development, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi thanked the US government for its support in development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed hope that the bilateral relations would continue to grow stronger in the future.—APP