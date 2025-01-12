AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Donald Blome emphasizes strengthening US-Pakistan cooperation

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

US Ambassador Donald Blome here on Saturday met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for a farewell meeting on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic tenure in Pakistan.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional development and ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised Ambassador Blome for his significant role in strengthening the ties between the two nations. He acknowledged the Ambassador’s efforts in fostering closer relations between Pakistan and the United States. Ambassador Blome expressed his fondness for Pakistan, particularly highlighting the hospitality and culture of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He mentioned that he would always cherish his time in Pakistan.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of further enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in the fields of social and economic development, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi thanked the US government for its support in development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed hope that the bilateral relations would continue to grow stronger in the future.—APP

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

Make SME sector part of global supply chain: APBUMA chairman

  • Business, Gold Rate

Pakistan’s Gold Rates up by Rs 1,400 per tola in fifth consecutive hike; check new rates

  • Business

Term Sheet for Implementation of DFC Project Singed

  • Business

USC achieves ISO 27001: 2022 certification for its ISMS

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer