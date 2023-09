PESHAWAR – At least four people were injured in an explosion near a security forces’ vehicle on Warsak Road in Peshawar, the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Security forces have cordoned off the area to collect evidence and ascertain the nature of the blast. All injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The road where the incident occurred holds much significance for movement of the security officials as it connect several tribal districts to Peshawar.

More to follow…