Pakistan, China propose Five-Point Plan to restore Peace in Middle East

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China jointly proposed five-point plan to restore peace in the Gulf and Middle East.

The initiative announced after high-level meeting in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, calls for an immediate ceasefire, launch of peace talks, protection of civilians and critical infrastructure, safeguarding of strategic maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz, and reaffirmation of the United Nations’ role in promoting lasting peace.

Five Pillars of the Plan

Immediate Ceasefire

Both nations are demanding an urgent stop to all hostilities to prevent further escalation and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in dire need.

Peace Talks

Calling diplomacy the only viable path, China and Pakistan called on all parties to respect national sovereignty, particularly that of Iran and Gulf states, and engage in negotiations without threats or force.

Protection of Civilians and Infrastructure

The initiative underscores strict adherence to international humanitarian law, urging the avoidance of attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, including energy facilities and nuclear plants.

Safeguarding Vital Maritime Routes

Special focus is on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategic waterways, with calls to protect ships, crews, and restore normal commercial traffic swiftly.

Upholding UN Charter

Iron brothers reaffirmed their support for multilateralism, stressing the central role of the United Nations in shaping a comprehensive, lasting peace framework based on international law.

The proposal signals an assertive diplomatic push by Beijing and Islamabad to prevent further destabilization in a region critical to global security and energy supplies.