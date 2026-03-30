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China praises Pak mediation efforts in US-Iran talks

By News desk|Mar 31, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago

China supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions, deescalating the situation and restoring dialogue, and calls on all parties to start the peace talks process as soon as possible, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing following Pakistan hosted foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt on Sunday for a high-level meeting aimed at halting the conflict in the Middle East. China appreciates Pakistan’s efforts to ease the Middle East tensions, supports Pakistan in continuing to play its role as a mediator.

We are willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan and other relevant parties to jointly promote peace, end hostilities, and safeguard regional peace and stability, Mao said.

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