Gold ends March with another jump, settling at Rs478,762 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold ended March on strong note in Pakistan, posting another gain on Tuesday in line with rising international bullion prices as bullion climbed by Rs2,800 per tola, pushing the local market rate to Rs478,762.

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward march on Tuesday, mirroring a strong surge in the international bullion market and pushing local rates to striking new levels. The price of gold per tola jumped by Rs2,800 during the day, taking the rate to a staggering Rs478,762 in the local market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per Tola Rs478,762 +Rs2,800 Gold 10 Grams Rs410,461 +Rs2,401 Silver Per Tola Rs7,784 +Rs260 Gold (int’l) Per Ounce $4,560 +$28

The price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed a sharp increase. It rose by Rs2,401 to reach Rs410,461, reflecting the continued pressure from rising global bullion prices.

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price Per Tola 28-March-26 Rs472,062 26-March-26 Rs468,262 25-March-26 Rs479,262 24-March-26 Rs464,062 23-March-26 Rs447,762

The latest jump follows Monday’s significant surge when gold per tola had already climbed by Rs3,900, settling at Rs475,962. The back-to-back increases have intensified market attention as investors and buyers closely watch the rapidly changing trend.

On the international front, gold prices also moved higher. The global rate increased by $28, reaching $4,560 per ounce, including a premium of $20, which directly influenced the rise in Pakistan’s domestic market.

Silver prices were not far behind in the rally. The rate of silver per tola also climbed by Rs260, reaching Rs7,784, adding further momentum to the precious metals market.