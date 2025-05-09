Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan reacts to Indian aggression

LAHORE – National team’s wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his reaction to Indian aggression.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), national team captain Mohammad Rizwan said, “We have learned from the Holy Word of Allah that do not wage war, but if war is imposed upon you, then do not back down,”.

Mohammad Rizwan stated, “Pakistan has long been a victim of terrorism. Our generations have grown up hearing the rattle of bullets and the echoes of explosions,”.

He said, “The soil of this homeland is mixed with the blood of martyrs, and even today, there are young people here who love death the way some people love life,”.

Mohammad Rizwan added,”No one can defeat such a nation. Every war imposed on them only unites them further, awakens them, and makes them stronger. This is a message for all those who have the ability to understand. We must remain steadfast, have faith, neither commit oppression nor accept it,”.

It may be mentioned here that due to Indian aggression, the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been moved to Dubai while the clouds of uncertainty are also looming over the Indian Premier League (IPL).