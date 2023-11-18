ISLAMABAD- Pakistan has called for an immediate, durable and sustainable humanitarian truce leading to cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Speaking on behalf of a group of countries at the informal plenary meeting of UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram called for immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.

Munir Akram emphasized need to urgently establish a mechanism to ensure protection of Palestinian civilian population, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.He said we firmly reject and condemn any attempt at forced displacement of Palestinian civilian population and the illegal evacuations and relocations inside Gaza.The Permanent Representative stressed need for immediate return of displaced Palestinian people to their homeland.He said those responsible for the criminal acts against the Palestinian people should be held accountable.

Munir Akram called on the international community to promptly address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip compelling Israel to cease its occupation and hostilities.

He reiterated the demand to advance the peace process in accordance with the resolutions of the UN, and the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state according to the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.