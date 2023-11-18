LAHORE – With ivory-based interior and fuel efficient engine, Toyota Yaris has become a popular choice for people in Pakistan.

Having a good resale market, the car comes with different engine sizes and is loaded with the latest tech and safety features which makes it competitive in the Pakistani market. Buyers prefer to go for Yaris due to easily availability of its spare parts in the local market, while its maintenance costs are generally less than other sedans.

Yaris transforms itself based on your driving preference. Activating the Sports mode increases the engine speed more quickly during acceleration. While Eco mode offers maximum fuel efficiency.

Yaris comes in two powerful engine formations: 2NR-FE and 1NR-FE).

The SRS (Supplemental Restraint System) airbags inflate when the vehicle is subjected to certain types of severe impacts that may cause significant injury to the occupants.

Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan

Yaris is available in six variants as of November 2023. The basic model is Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3, others are Yaris ATIV MT 1.3, Yaris GLI CVT 1.3, Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3, Yaris X MT 1.5, and Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price