LAHORE- Former cricketer Younis Khan is gearing up to play a crucial coaching role within Pakistan’s junior cricket setup, emphasizing the grooming and development of budding talent, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

Expressing a keen interest in contributing to the coaching realm, Younis is expected to have the verbally agreed-upon contract details officially announced upon his return.

The sources said that after a recent meeting with Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, an agreement has been reached for Younis to spearhead coaching and developmental responsibilities for the junior teams.

However, the finalization of details awaits the return of both Younis and Ashraf from their respective trips to Dubai and India.

In parallel developments, Sohail Tanvir has been appointed as the head of the junior selection committee by the PCB.

Tanvir’s inaugural task as the chairperson of the junior selection committee will involve the selection of the Pakistan U19 squad for the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place from 8 to 17 December in the UAE.

Following this, the Pakistan U19 team is slated to participate in the ICC U19 World Cup, scheduled from 13 January to 4 February in Sri Lanka.