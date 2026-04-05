Pakistan at edge of blackout

THE world has entered a new epoch where the hum of engines, the glow of city lights, and the rhythm of industry are no longer guaranteed.

Energy, once taken for granted as the invisible bloodstream of modern civilization, has become the most contested resource of our time. The recent escalation of military operations under President Trump’s ‘Long War’ has transformed what began as a regional disruption into a global chokehold. The Strait of Hormuz, once a vital artery of oil and gas, now lies in a gray zone of uncertainty, and the insurance premiums for tankers have soared to prohibitive levels. What trickles through is not enough to sustain the world’s insatiable appetite for fuel. This is not a pause in the energy cycle,it is the collapse of the status quo.

For Pakistan, the crisis is not an abstract headline. It is a lived reality that strikes at the core of survival. The nation’s long-standing reliance on Qatari LNG contracts, once the bedrock of energy security, has crumbled under the weight of maritime instability. The pivot toward Azerbaijan is a desperate gamble, but one that comes at a punishing cost. With European markets also clamouring for alternatives to Russian supplies, Azerbaijan holds the leverage, and Pakistan risks being ensnared in a debt trap disguised as salvation. The arithmetic is brutal that what was once affordable energy is now priced at double or triple the benchmark. For a country already staggering under balance-of-payments pressures, this is not just an economic challenge, it is an existential one. The domino effect is merciless. Pakistan’s power generation, heavily dependent on LNG terminals that provide around 4,500 MW, faces imminent collapse. Without gas, the merit order of power generation disintegrates, forcing reliance on furnace oil and erratic coal. Electricity bills will skyrocket, and the fragile middle class will be pushed to the brink. Yet the true devastation lies beyond the grid. Industry, the lifeblood of Pakistan’s exports, cannot function without gas. If domestic heating is prioritized, as politics demands, industrial furnaces will go cold. The ‘Made in Pakistan’ label will vanish from global shelves, and millions of jobs will evaporate. The textile sector, already battered by global competition, will be the first casualty.

Agriculture, however, is where the crisis morphs into catastrophe. Gas is not merely a fuel; it is the feedstock for urea, the fertilizer that sustains Pakistan’s crops. Without affordable gas, fertilizer production halts, and the cost of a bag of urea triples. The ripple effect is immediate as food prices soar, bread becomes unaffordable, and hunger stalks the land. What begins as an energy crisis mutates into a food crisis, threatening social stability at its most primal level. The plow, the hearth, and the dinner table, all are under siege.

In such a moment, survival demands discipline. The time for business as usual ended the moment the first missiles flew. Pakistan must adopt a wartime posture of energy conservation, not as a political slogan but as a matter of physics.

We cannot consume what does not exist. A framework of ‘National Energy Discipline’ must be embraced with the precision of a military campaign. Commercial markets must close by 8:00 PM to conserve peak-hour loads. Gas holidays must rotate across non-export sectors to preserve the textile backbone. Agricultural protection must shift from subsidizing inputs to stabilizing outputs, ensuring food prices remain within reach. And households must voluntarily reduce consumption by at least 20 percent. If every family turns off one bulb, the grid gains a buffer that could sustain a fertilizer plant or a textile mill. Discipline is not a choice but the only path to survival.

The verdict is clear and Pakistan’s character is on trial. In the coming weeks, the instinct will be to lash out at the state, to indulge in ‘Tain-Paan’, the culture of noise and blame. But such indulgence is a luxury we cannot afford. The war has changed the rules of the global game. Resources are now zero-sum, and in such an environment, the most disciplined nation wins. Discipline means carpooling not because of cost but because of scarcity. It means understanding that every unit of gas wasted in a luxury heater is a unit stolen from a farmer’s field or a worker’s factory. It means sacrifice today for sovereignty tomorrow.

President Trumps’s‘Long War’ will eventually end, but its scars will be permanent. The global economy will not return to the era of cheap, boundless energy. For Pakistan, this is a moment of truth. We can either descend into chaos, shortages, and finger-pointing, or we can rise as a tough collective that embraces sacrifice as the price of sovereignty.

The lights may dim, but the national spirit must remain bright. Every switch turned off, every shop closed early, every act of conservation is a blow struck in defence of the future. This is no longer a drill but a fight for survival. The guillotine of scarcity hangs above us all, but discipline can blunt its blade. Pakistan must prove that in the darkest of nights, the resolve of its people can shine brighter than any grid.

—The writer is PhD in Political Science, and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad.

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