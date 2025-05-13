CPEC, GSI and Pakistan’s Economic Security

The most recently launched armed forces’ operation namely “Bunyan Marsoos” (The Iran Wall) against Indian “naked” aggression, “hegemonic” designs and “India-Israel” military alliance has successfully broken its so-called military myth and might by preserving the path of development, humanity, sovereignty and territorial integrity through dissuasion and defensive strategies.

CPEC and Pak-China friendship remained enacted because of better military planning and war gaming of defence forces of Pakistan.

CPEC stands for “human development”, “economic security” and social dignity having direct “correlation” to political stability paving the way for “greater” socio-economic prosperity, sustainability and trans-regional connectivity.

Indian Operation Sindoor was intentionally launched to “sabotage” CPEC Phase-II, Pakistan’s economic prosperity, water resources, infrastructure development and social development in the country by directly attacking “Neelum-Jhelum Hydrogen Dam”, cities, schools, bridges, airports, human installations and even holy places of minorities trying to create divide in Pakistan’s multicultural & multiethnic fabrics.

The Indian drone’s operation, dispatching more than 80 Israeli Kamikazi and Harop UAVs towards many cities and human installations could not achieve any operational, tactical or strategic objectives and was successfully shot down by Pakistan’s air system, armed forces and PAF in a well-coordinated system.

Interestingly, Indian military offensive military operation has once again raised the “strategic” importance of “Xi’s Global Security Initiative (GSI)” which has entered into its third year maintaining peaceful and joint mechanism/international cooperation for economic, human, social, ecological and non-state actors’ deadly activities against the states around the globe.

Indeed, the GSI is the “antidote” to external aggression spreading social harmony and maintaining human ethnic spectrum through a just, open, transparent and people’s friendly socio-economic policies, plans and projects and CPEC is also the “front-line” recipient of the same Xi’s initiative.

The Global Security Initiative (GSI), through its continuous fostering and implementation, has emerged as a “new normal” for regional integration and global socio-economic connectivity by addressing and removing obstacles to development—of which CPEC remains a leading example.

Aiming to tackle global challenges such as terrorism, climate change and cybersecurity, the GSI promotes joint planning, mutual benefit and a shift from zero-sum security concepts toward shared stability and sustainability, especially under frameworks like the BRI and CPEC.

Over the past three years, the GSI has functioned as a vital public good—endorsed by over 120 countries—earning broad support and proving its contemporary relevance and practical value in advancing peace, human development and mega projects like the BRI and CPEC.

Since its inception, Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the need for countries to adapt to a rapidly changing international landscape with solidarity and a win-win approach to address complex security challenges.

However, India’s actions as a so-called “regional bully” and “self-claimed” policeman—through clandestine operations, relentless espionage, and its confirmed support for terrorist groups like BLA, TTP, MB, and FS—have severely obstructed the smooth operationalization of Gwadar Air and Sea Ports and delayed the completion of CPEC Phases I and II.

These hostile activities have targeted Chinese nationals, investors, and planners involved in various CPEC projects.

In response, Pakistan’s Operation Bunyan Marsoos has delivered a significant blow to the strategic doctrines of RAW Chief Ravi Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the broader “Gang of Four,” reinforcing national security and safeguarding CPEC’s trajectory.

Moreover, the GSI aims to eliminate the root causes of international conflicts, improve global security governance, encourage joint international efforts to bring more stability and certainty to a volatile and changing era, and promote durable peace and development in the world and Indian attack was “blatant effort” to start “New Mahabharata Epic” in the modern world of logic, wisdom and peaceful co-existence.

Thus GSI and Pak-Sino friendship having iron-clad brotherhood is the ultimate answer/” counter punch” to Indian “belligerence” imposing “New Normal in South Asia”.

It is indeed a “moral victory” for the GSI, which upholds global development, human security, and just international governance.

This also marks a “grand success” of the steadfast Pak-China commitment to resolving challenges through dialogue, diplomacy, and development.

Moreover, India’s willingness to initiate composite negotiations in a third country reflects the visible decline of its belligerent posture, while continuing to sideline Pakistan’s legitimate concerns regarding Kashmir’s Article 370-A, the Indus Water Treaty, and cross-border terrorism.

Evidently, the GSI focuses on sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The role assumed by China in bridging the gap between Saudi Arabia and Iran, facilitating reconciliation among 14 Palestinian political factions, and maintaining constructive neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine conflict clearly demonstrates the real power, scope, and utility of the GSI.

Interestingly, China consistently plays an unselfish, active role in brokering peace in the Middle East, unlike some countries that ignore human lives for selfish interests, and has emerged as a key force in promoting global peace, progress and prosperity through the BRI and CPEC.

It also collaborates with various parties in non-traditional security areas such as counter-terrorism, biosecurity and food security.

In the face of ongoing hotspot issues, China shares global responsibility for food and energy security and leads effective efforts against global warming by innovating, investing in, and integrating green technologies—implementing the largest development projects of the 21st century in the form of the BRI and CPEC.

In summary, as CPEC stands for smart economy, smart technologies and smart living, and given India’s recent antagonism toward Pakistan, it is high time for Pakistani policymakers to seek greater investments, knowledge, expertise and human resources from China.

Strengthening cooperation in digitalization, artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum and humanized technologies will safeguard Pakistan’s economic stability under CPEC Phase-II.

Further collaboration should also span science, space, 6G, electronic and modern warfare, satellite jamming, robotic combat, nuclear-powered drones, cybersecurity, hybrid agriculture and human development to effectively counter external threats to the nation’s socio-economic prosperity and infrastructure.

Strategically, Pak-China cooperation must deepen in stealth aircraft, unmanned submarines, supersonic missiles and space technologies to deter any future hostility targeting BRI and CPEC.

Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative (GSI) supports global peace and sustainability, just as Pak-China friendship ensures regional balance across South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East.

China’s technological superiority—reflected in the downing of Rafales, disabling SU-400s, satellite jamming and cyber disruption—reaffirms its strength, as The Telegraph noted: “Pakistan Air Force: The Undisputed King of Skies.

” Operation Bunyan Marsoos embodies GSI principles, projecting Pakistan’s self-reliance, deterrence and the will to protect its sovereignty and ensure CPEC Phase-II success.