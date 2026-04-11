Pakistan all set to host historic Islamabad Talks 2026 between US, Iran today

ISLAMABAD – All eyes set on Islamabad as Pakistan is set to host historic negotiations between the US and Iran today (10 April) for lasting resolution of the Middle East conflicted after it brokered a two-week ceasefire between the two sides.

Islamabad is alive with excitement and a renewed sense of hope, celebrating the achievements of Pakistan’s persistent, diligent, and progressive diplomatic efforts.

The widespread display of welcome banners throughout the capital highlights the deep dedication and heartfelt enthusiasm of the Pakistani people and their leadership in fostering international peace.

US Delegation in Pakistan

A high-powered US delegation led by US Vice President JD Vance along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to participate in Islamabad Talks.

The US delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi upon arrival.

Welcoming the US Vice President, DPM Dar commended US commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability.

He expressed the hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict.

Earlier, an Iranian high-level delegation has arrived in Islamabad to participate in negotiations with the US to end the conflict with Pakistan playing a key mediator role, according to the spokesperson of Foreign Office.

The delegation is being led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also part of the visiting team.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir welcomed the distinguished guests, along with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The Foreign Office spokesperson stated that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed hope that both sides would move forward with the talks in a constructive manner. Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its facilitation efforts for a sustainable and long-term resolution of the issue.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf has stated that Iran is approaching negotiations with goodwill but maintains no trust in the United States. He emphasized that Iran is ready to enter an agreement only if the U.S. presents a genuine deal and acknowledges Iran’s rights.

Iran Call for Implementing Preconditions for Talks

Ahead of the talks, Ghalibaf highlighted key preconditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s frozen assets, noting that these points had been agreed upon but implementation is still pending.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged the United States to honor its commitments, particularly its promise to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon.

JD Vance Heads to Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance has departed for Islamabad to hold crucial talks with Iranian delegations.

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, former senior advisor to the US President Jared Kushner, and a senior CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper are part of the delegation.

While leaving Washington for Islamabad on Friday, JD Vance stated that the US was looking forward to having positive negotiations with Iran.

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s going to be positive. As the president of the United States said if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” he said, adding that “If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

On Pakistan’s intervention, US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire after a 40-day standoff with Iran. The world took a sigh of relief on this positive development just hours before a deadline set for US attacks on Iran’s entire civilisation.

Islamabad Traffic Advisory

Islamabad authorities have announced a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to manage the city’s roads during the arrival of foreign delegations.

According to Islamabad Traffic Police, the Red Zone and its extended areas will remain completely closed. Kashmir Chowk to Zero Point on Club Road will be shut, while Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Serena Chowk will also be closed.

Shakarparian Road, from Chand Tara Chowk to Seventh Avenue, and Jinnah Avenue from Khayaban Chowk to Blue Area Road will be blocked. Margalla Road from Faisal Chowk to Trail 3, as well as the Expressway from Zero Point to Coral Chowk, will also be closed to traffic.

From April 11 to 12, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering Islamabad. Vehicles traveling from Peshawar via GT Road toward Rawalpindi are advised to use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat Road. Similarly, travelers from Lahore toward Peshawar should take Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and the Taxila Motorway. Traffic coming to and from Zero Point via Faisal Avenue will be redirected toward 9th Avenue.

Vehicles traveling from Bara Kahu to Rawalpindi are advised to use Kurang Road, Bani Gala, Lehtrar Road, and GT Road, while traffic from Peshawar toward Lahore should use the Taxila Motorway and Tarnol Phatak to Fateh Jang Motorway. Heavy vehicles from Lahore heading to Islamabad are instructed to take Chak Beli Road via Chakri Motorway.

Security Arrangements

Security has been significantly tightened in Islamabad around the Serena Hotel, where reports indicate the high-level talks are expected to occur.

The hotel has been vacated and brought under government supervision, with surrounding roads blocked off.

Over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in the federal capital to safeguard visiting delegates.

Reports confirmed that a layered security strategy would be coordinated by the military, supported by paramilitary units such as the Rangers, as well as Islamabad and Punjab police. The Islamabad Traffic Police and National Highway and Motorways Police were tasked with maintaining smooth traffic flow across the city.

The deployment included around 6,000 capital police officers, 900 Frontier Constabulary personnel, 3,000 from the Punjab Constabulary, along with additional troops from the Rangers and Pakistan Army. Approximately 1,000 traffic police officers were also assigned to manage road operations.

The army and Rangers were responsible for securing the city’s red zone and other high-security areas, with forces stationed at key buildings and Quick Response Force units positioned at strategic locations. Troops were additionally deployed in the Margalla Hills.