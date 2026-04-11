Islamabad closes key roads ahead of US-Iran talks [Full Traffic Plan]

ISLAMABAD – Police in federal capital have announced a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to manage the city’s roads during the arrival of delegations for the US-Iran talks.

Islamabad Traffic Police said the Red Zone and its extended areas will remain completely closed.

Kashmir Chowk to Zero Point on Club Road will be shut, while Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Serena Chowk will also be closed.

Shakarparian Road, from Chand Tara Chowk to Seventh Avenue, and Jinnah Avenue from Khayaban Chowk to Blue Area Road will be blocked.

Margalla Road from Faisal Chowk to Trail 3, as well as the Expressway from Zero Point to Coral Chowk, will also be closed to traffic.

Vehicles traveling from Peshawar via GT Road toward Rawalpindi are advised to use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat Road.

Similarly, travelers from Lahore toward Peshawar should take Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and the Taxila Motorway.

Traffic coming to and from Zero Point via Faisal Avenue will be redirected toward 9th Avenue.

Vehicles traveling from Bara Kahu to Rawalpindi are advised to use Kurang Road, Bani Gala, Lehtrar Road, and GT Road, while traffic from Peshawar toward Lahore should use the Taxila Motorway and Tarnol Phatak to Fateh Jang Motorway.

Heavy vehicles from Lahore heading to Islamabad are instructed to take Chak Beli Road via Chakri Motorway.

From April 11 to 12, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering Islamabad.