JD Vance expected arrival time in Islamabad: Know about flight’s SAM095 call sign

ISLAMABAD – US Vice President JD Vance, along with a high-level delegation, left for Islamabad on Friday to hold important talks with the Iranian delegations to end the Middle East conflict.

For the visit of the US vice president, his aircraft has been assigned the call sign SAM095. Vice President Vance is traveling in his usual C-32A plane.

SAM095 Call Sign

Typically, when the Vice President is onboard, the aircraft operates under the call sign “Air Force 2,” but for this particular trip to Islamabad, it will use SAM095.

The call sign SAM095 denotes a Special Air Mission operated by the US. Air Force, indicating the flight is carrying high-level officials other than the President or Vice President, such as cabinet members, senators, or senior military personnel.

SAM call signs are generally used for VIP transport when top officials besides the President or Vice President are onboard, while the number 095 specifies the operational mission assigned to this flight.

In essence, SAM095 identifies this flight as a special government transport mission under the US Air Force.

Expected Arrival Time

According to flightradar24, the JD Vance is expected to land in Islamabad at 10:27 am as his plane is currently (9:12 am PST) 860 kilometers away from its destination.

Strict security measures have been taken across Islamabad due to VVIP movement of foreign delegations.