Pakistan agrees to retain ODIs in West Indies series amid schedule concerns

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to retain the three scheduled One Day Internationals (ODIs) against West Indies, following the Caribbean board’s insistence on maintaining the original plan due to World Cup qualification requirements.

Despite the announcement of the tour schedule and the commencement of ticket sales, the PCB had initially delayed official confirmation of the series and had not announced the national squad.

The board had requested converting the three ODIs into T20 matches to better align with preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.

However, the West Indies Cricket Board refused the request, citing their need to play more ODIs to secure qualification for the World Cup.

At one point, it appeared the series might be reduced, but Pakistan eventually softened its stance and agreed to go ahead with the original plan.

As per the revised understanding, the tour will proceed according to the previously announced schedule, featuring three T20 Internationals followed by three ODIs.