Jorich Van Schalkwyk makes history with first-ever double century in U19 ODI cricket

HARARE – South African U19 opener Jorich Van Schalkwyk created history on Saturday by becoming the first-ever batter to score a double century in men’s Youth One Day International (ODI) cricket.

The 18-year-old delivered a record-breaking performance during the opening match of the tri-nation U19 series against Zimbabwe in Harare. Facing the hosts, Van Schalkwyk smashed 215 runs off just 153 balls, an innings that included 19 fours and six sixes.

His exceptional knock surpassed the previous highest individual score in youth ODIs—191 runs by Sri Lanka’s Hasitha Boyagoda in 2018.

Thanks to Van Schalkwyk’s heroics, South Africa U19 posted a commanding total of 385 runs before being bowled out in the final over.

In response, Zimbabwe U19 collapsed for just 107 runs in 25 overs, handing the South African side a dominant 278-run victory and a perfect start to their campaign.