The State Bank of Pakistan has added a new ‘Diamond’ category in the Sohni Dharti Remittance Program (SDRP) in addition to the existing three categories Green, Gold and Platinum, from September 22.

The Diamond category has been added with enhanced reward points and other benefits like arms licenses of non-prohibited bores, preferential treatment at Pakistan embassies/airports and gratis passports.

The SDRP is a point-based loyalty program in which remitters accumulate reward points by sending remittances through formal channels (SBP-regulated entities).

Reward points can be redeemed by the remitter and their beneficiary for availing free of cost products and services i.e. Emigrant Registration fee at the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment; duty payment of imported mobile sets and vehicles to Federal Board of Revenue; School fee by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF); and renewal fee of passports at Directorate General of Immigration & Passports.

Moreover, benefits on redeeming reward points can also be availed on International air tickets and extra luggage charges by Pakistan International Airlines; life insurance/takaful premium payment at State Life Insurance Corporation; and purchases made at Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan.

These reward points appear on the app in the form of a virtual card that updates automatically with reward points after each remittance.

Additional reward points redemption avenues like 1BILL and PayPak cards are also being offered in SDRP.

Adding these new avenues will benefit remitters and their beneficiaries to pay bills and use PayPak cards at merchants and Pakistani e-commerce stores.