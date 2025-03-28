Pakistan: A country in search of destination

PAKISTAN is a special gift from Allah, given to us as a result of the prophecies of our Prophet, the Messenger of the World, Muhammad (PBUH).

Those with insight liken it to the she-camel of Prophet Saleh (PBUH); therefore, whoever pursues it with hostility or ill will in any manner, Allah Almighty will disgrace them, Insha’Allah!

Pakistan and Islam are two sides of the same coin.

The establishment of the God-given state is undoubtedly a testament to the wisdom, foresight, sincerity and insight of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Allama Iqbal’s dream and Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for Pakistan were to establish a free state where democracy thrives and the government is accountable to the people, where human rights are protected, accompanied by freedom, sovereignty, justice and fairness.

Today, March 23rd questions us: Have we succeeded in making our beloved homeland a free, sovereign and stable Islamic welfare state?

If not, then what are the fundamental reasons for this?

We need not only answers to these questions but also to identify the responsible parties and to develop comprehensive and solid policies for the future of national development and prosperity.

At the time of Pakistan’s establishment, we were one nation; thus, the help and support of Allah, the Almighty, were with us.

However, just 25 years later, the greed for power of adventurers led to the separation of Western Pakistan, now known to the world as Bangladesh, from us.

Our integrity and sovereignty were attacked and Eastern Pakistan was severed from us.

Once again, on August 5, 2019, our jugular vein was cut when the special status of occupied Kashmir was revoked and seized.

It is very unfortunate that we haven’t progressed beyond speeches and holding conferences about Pakistan.

As a nation, we have become lost in the chaotic crowds of millions in the remaining half of the country, which the hungry elite have turned into a hub of corruption, plunder, nepotism, sectarianism and lawlessness.

March 23, 1940, is the starting point of the Pakistan Movement because with the approval of the Pakistan Resolution, it marked the practical beginning of the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims.

That historic resolution was adopted at the conclusion of the three-day annual meeting of the All India Muslim League at Minto Park in Lahore, based on which the Muslim League successfully achieved its demand for a separate homeland within just seven years.

If we reflect on the objectives behind the formation of Pakistan, they connect to the ideals of the State of Medina; the formation of Pakistan is also a continuation of the Islamic ideology.

Quaid-e-Azam once stated, “O my fellow countrymen!

In the end, I want to tell you that Pakistan is a land of immense resources, but to make it worthy of a Muslim nation, we will need all our energy.”

It is a matter of regret that Pakistan, despite its enormous resources, is in decline due to the machinations of self-serving rulers.

Quaid-e-Azam exemplified the traits of (trustworthiness, honesty, truthfulness and courage) as exemplified by the Blessed Messenger (peace be upon him).

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (may Allah’s mercy be upon him) was a political leader who followed the footsteps of the Messenger of Humanity (peace be upon him); however, after his passing, the sacrifices of our ancestors and the spirit of freedom were completely forgotten, the consequences of which the entire nation is suffering today.

Today, those who criticize the nation and its national security institutions should understand that Muslims in India remain unsafe.

The Modi government spares no opportunity to oppress Muslims.

One can hear Indian news anchors saying that if Muslims cannot drink cow urine, they should go to Pakistan.

The atrocities against Muslims in India make one’s heart weep blood.

Indian news channels, running on funds from the Indian secret agency ‘RAW,’ are engaged in constant propaganda against Muslims and Pakistan.

The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), which can rightly be termed the mother of terrorist organizations, is pursuing an agenda aimed at eradicating the identity and recognition of Muslims.

Muslim-hating riots continue; Muslims are being slaughtered for cow sacrifices and the “Homecoming Movement” (Ghar Wapsi) aims to convert Muslims.

Despicable campaigns are underway to declare mosques as temples, along with mob lynching incidents, the issue of triple talaq, restrictions on veils and hijabs, creating discord regarding madrasah education and the uniform civil code issue.

All these are tactics to confuse the Muslim community and to designate Muslims as second-class citizens.

This is why bulldozers are being used against mosques and other Muslim properties.

Young Muslim men are being pushed behind bars without any crime and vilification campaigns against Muslim rulers are ongoing.

The mausoleum of the great emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir has been targeted, with Nagpur being thrust into the flames of riots.

History bears witness that among the prominent figures who struggled to raise the flag of Islam and implement an Islamic system in the subcontinent of India and Pakistan are reformers, scholars, Sufis and kings, including the illustrious Mujahid of Islam, Sultan Aurangzeb Alamgir.

Aurangzeb played a significant role in ending Akbar’s doctrine and restoring the Islamic identity, contributing importantly to the movement for the establishment of Pakistan.

Narendra Modi’s declaration that “Upon the centenary of the RSS’s establishment, all of India will be transformed into a ‘Hindu Rashtra,’” reflects his intent for anti-Muslim planning.

Undoubtedly, the foundation of Pakistan, the two-nation theory, is still alive today.

The Muslim-hostile BJP government of India has once again confirmed that Hindus and Muslims are two separate nations.

Consequently, calls for another Pakistan are rising in India.

After fragmenting Pakistan in 1971, our eternal enemy is now involved in a conspiracy in Balochistan, reminiscent of the situation in East Pakistan.

Clear evidence of this collaboration includes the Indian secret agency RAW, Indian media, Afghanistan and Baloch terrorists.

Under Modi’s direct supervision, a cell is working to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A private militia of 700 individuals has been formed under this cell to target CPEC, costing around 60 million dollars.

This cell has distributed 22 billion rupees among terrorist groups so far.

The tragic incident of the Jaffar Express was a heinous conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan, which was thwarted by the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army, raising the nation’s head in pride.

Nevertheless, there has been no noticeable decrease in incidents of terrorism.

Therefore, to rid ourselves of these sinister forces, we must set aside political differences and not only demonstrate unity but also focus on the urgent implementation of the “National Action Plan 2.

” We thank Allah that today we breathe in a free environment and this is all the fruit of our ancestors’ sacrifices.

My message to the youth of my homeland is to vigorously respond to the propaganda of enemy country elements, remaining ever vigilant in protecting the ideological and geographical boundaries of our sacred land, as well as striving for its development and prosperity.

The message of goodwill, friendship, peace and prosperity conveyed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah embodies the spirit of freedom; thus, love and dedication to our homeland demand that every citizen be its guardian, protector and true soldier.

Let us vow today that we will make every possible effort for the development of Pakistan, that we will never allow any harm to come to the integrity of our beloved homeland and that when the time comes, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army, police and law enforcement agencies, who are committed to protecting our national borders and bravely fighting against terrorists.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.([email protected])