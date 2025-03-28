Pakistan’s plastic time bomb

PAKISTAN, like many nations, is grappling with a mounting crisis: plastic waste.

As we mark the International Day of Zero Waste on March 30, it is crucial to recognize that plastic pollution is not merely an environmental issue but an economic, social and political challenge demanding urgent solutions.

While Canada’s battle with single-use plastics offers valuable lessons, Pakistan’s approach must be tailored to its economic constraints, public awareness and infrastructural limitations.

The question we must ask ourselves is: are we willing to redefine convenience for the sake of sustainability?

Globally, plastic consumption has skyrocketed, quadrupling over the last 30 years, while recycling rates remain dismally low.

Only 9% of plastic waste is successfully recycled, and in Pakistan, this figure is even lower.

The rest ends up in landfills, clogs rivers, pollutes cities and infiltrates our food chain in the form of microplastics.

Unlike developed nations, where waste management systems provide some control, Pakistan faces a dual challenge: excessive plastic consumption and a broken waste disposal system.

Addressing this crisis requires a combination of bans, economic incentives and behavioural shifts.

Countries like Canada have attempted different strategies to curb plastic waste, some succeeding while others floundering.

Montreal and Banff have implemented ambitious bans on single-use plastics, including cutlery and polystyrene containers, with high compliance rates.

However, cities like Vancouver and Calgary have had to retract due to backlash.

These experiences highlight that their effectiveness depends on cultural readiness.

Pakistan has taken some steps, such as banning plastic bags in major cities, but enforcement remains weak.

If we are serious about zero waste, we must rethink our entire approach- not just prohibiting plastics but creating an environment where sustainable choices become the default.

One of the most controversial examples of resistance to plastic bans comes from the United States, where President Donald Trump openly mocked environmental efforts by rolling back regulations on paper straws.

In some circles, reusable plastic straws have become a political statement against environmental regulations.

This underscores a fundamental truth: plastic is not just a material but an ingrained habit intertwined with economics and ideology.

Pakistan must tread carefully to avoid similar pitfalls.

Instead of imposing outright bans that could trigger defiance, the government must raise awareness of plastic hazards and incentivize businesses and consumers to transition toward sustainability organically.

Banff’s innovative “ask-first” policy, requiring restaurants to provide straws and cutlery only upon request, is a small but effective step toward reducing waste.

A similar model could work in Pakistan, where disposable plastic is freely handed out at every food stall, restaurant and grocery store.

If customers had to ask for a plastic bag rather than receiving one automatically, usage would decline.

Beyond environmental concerns, plastic pollution imposes a massive economic burden.

Clearing clogged drains, managing overflowing landfills and mitigating flood risks costs cities millions.

In Lahore, urban flooding is exacerbated by plastic-blocked drainage systems.

Addressing plastic pollution through better waste management policies could dramatically cut infrastructure damage costs.

A well-designed economic model- taxing single-use plastics while subsidizing sustainable alternatives- could significantly reduce plastic dependency.

Quebec has pioneered an “eco-tax” on disposable items, proving that financial nudges can be more effective than outright bans.

In Pakistan, where plastic is deeply embedded in daily life, imposing a small charge on disposable packaging could encourage consumers to opt for reusable options.

Unlike Canada, which relies heavily on regulatory enforcement, Pakistan requires a cultural shift where sustainability becomes a shared responsibility.

The informal waste-picking sector already plays a crucial role in plastic recycling, yet it operates without support.

Integrating waste pickers into municipal waste programs, equipping them with protective gear and ensuring fair wages would improve recycling efficiency while uplifting vulnerable individuals.

Technology and entrepreneurship also have a role to play.

Around the world, start-ups are turning waste into wealth by producing eco-bricks, biodegradable packaging and alternative material from agricultural by-products.

Pakistan’s growing startup ecosystem should be encouraged to develop alternatives to plastic.

Universities and research institutions must step in to create cost-effective, locally produced substitutes.

If companies in Indonesia can make biodegradable straws from sugarcane waste, why can’t Pakistan explore wheat chaff or rice husks for sustainable packaging?

Pakistan should adapt the most effective strategies from other states’ policies to local realities.

Any policy changes should be phased in gradually, allowing businesses and consumers time to adjust.

Public awareness campaigns must accompany regulatory measures to reinforce the idea that sustainability is not an elite concern but a national necessity.

As we observe the International Day of Zero Waste, Pakistan must take this opportunity to rethink its plastic problem from a fresh perspective.

Rather than chasing reactive bans and short-lived policies, we need a long-term vision that embraces innovation, incentivizes responsible behaviour and fosters a culture where sustainability is second nature.

The real question is no longer whether banning plastics is feasible, but what kind of future we want to create.

—The writer is a policy advocate and researcher. She is a Public Policy Master’s graduate of King’s College London.([email protected])